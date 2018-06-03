LOOKING BACK - May 31, 2018 edition

Remembering Rugby High School teacher Miss Randall

Like most former Rugby High School girls, I’d heard of a maths teacher called Miss Randall, although she had long retired before my time, having served on the staff from 1924 to 1962 under four headmistresses.

So an article about her caught my eye in our 1968 archives, when she was writing a book to commemorate the school’s golden jubilee in 1969, from its beginnings in Elsie Road and moves to Clifton Road and later Longrood Road.

She had sent out a call to past pupils and staff to dig out old school photographs and programmes of events and to jog their memories of incidents in school life.

“The more material that comes in, the more interesting the book should be,” she said. “I’d like it to be sufficiently personal, not just from a staff point of view.”