LOOKING BACK - May 9, 2019 edition

1970s Rugby scouts

I do hope this cutting publishes clearly enough for you to see a few members of the 4th Rugby (St Andrew’s) scouts in the 1970s. It’s the last of Wendy Shaw’s collection and her son Philip is the youngster in the centre nearest the camera.

The Advertiser picture shows Scout Master Gary Palmer and the boys repairing a canoe outside the parish church. They were hoping to draw attention to the shortage of adult scouting leaders in the town. At that time it meant there was a waiting list to join the scouts.