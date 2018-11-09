LOOKING BACK - November 8, 2018 edition

Elborow School - Howard Trillo publishes last of Elborow Quartet series of books

Did your father or grandfather go to Elborow School?

If so, he is probably in the last of the ‘Elborow Quartet’ series of books on the history of the school by Howard Trillo, entitled ‘The Boys of Elborow School.’

In this volume there are mini-biographies of over 680 pupils who attended the school before the start of the existing Register (1912).

Those biographies include year of birth, parents’ names, address, time at Elborow, involvement in school activities (e.g. sports, drama, music, awards, even in some cases exam results), further education for a few, Armed Forces for many and, in some cases, subsequent occupation.

For more recent Old Boys, Howard provides a full transcription of the Admissions Register, 1912-1960, with an Index for easy searching, and this, too, gives date of birth, names and address of parents, dates of joining and leaving, and in many cases the name of the earlier and the next school.

Many Old Boys became well-known in Rugby within their era, and 45 obituaries and biographical articles (some taken from the Advertiser, others written after research, one or two autobiographical essays) form a major element of the book, providing insight into Rugby-in-the-past, together with 50 mini-biographies of ‘Register’ pupils.

Finally, there is a much enlarged Photographic Record, consisting of 25 Class or Group photos (ranging from 1908 to 1960) many of which have emerged since the narrative history of the school was published in 2016. The names of known boys are listed alongside each photograph, and an Index to those names in included.

It is hoped that family historians will find the genealogical and biographical information regarding Rugby families to be of both interest and use, school life being particularly rare in genealogical data sets.

The book can be obtained from the self-publishing website, www.lulu.com, where three versions are listed, two printed books - Full-Colour (£60) and Black & White (£24) - and an

e-Book (£7.50).

