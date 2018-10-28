LOOKING BACK - Ocober 25, 2018 edition

GEC apprentices 1982

We have Jon Coles to thank for this week’s picture of GEC Machines craft apprentices.

It was taken in spring 1982, the second year of their apprenticeships and Jon is in the middle of the three at the back . He says the job they had built was a Bell Frame for St John the Baptist church in Hillmorton, so we hope it might bring back memories for those involved with the church at that time, as well as others at GEC.

The five apprentices pictured are: (Back from left to right) Mick Jones, Jon Coles and Steve Sawyer, with Chris Orland and Graham Marley in the front. Hope you enjoy seeing yourselves!