LOOKING BACK - October 11, 2018 edition

Oakfield football ground under threat in 1968

With the Oakfield playing field in Bilton Road currently under threat of development again 50 years on, this story from 1968 will strike a chord. The protests by supporters of the original Rugby Town Football Club who played their were obviously successful.

Rugby Town supporters staged a march from the club's Oakfield ground in Bilton Road to the town hall in October 1968

The march was against the intention of landlords Rugby Co-operative Society to sell Oakfield for housing. The Society had applied to Rugby Borough Council for their consent to change the use of the five-acre site from recreation to housing.

On the steps of the town hall the mayor was handed a petition signed by nearly 3,000 football supporters. Another petition had also been handed in, bearing the names of 286 boys of Herbert Kay High School.