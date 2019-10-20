LOOKING BACK - October 3, 2019 edition

Long Lawford Football Club in the mid 1990s (back from left) Stuart Terry, Dave Plumb, Keith Marius, Scott Heslop, Mark Wilson, Steve Griffiths, Dave Wilton, Carl Green and Marc Klaus. (Front): Steve Humphries, Wayne Vowles, Ian Grimsley, Neil Humphries, Dave Read (captain), Colin Graham and John Brooks
Long Lawford Football Club in the mid 1990s (back from left) Stuart Terry, Dave Plumb, Keith Marius, Scott Heslop, Mark Wilson, Steve Griffiths, Dave Wilton, Carl Green and Marc Klaus. (Front): Steve Humphries, Wayne Vowles, Ian Grimsley, Neil Humphries, Dave Read (captain), Colin Graham and John Brooks

Long Lawford Football Club

We’re back on a sporting theme this week as I’ve delved into our ever-dwindling files of team pictures again.

Presentation night celebrations for Long Lawford Football Club in May 1993. It must have been a good season.

Presentation night celebrations for Long Lawford Football Club in May 1993. It must have been a good season.

These two images are of Long Lawford footballers in the 1990s.

The black and white presentation picture was taken in May 1993 and I am guessing the colour team picture is slightly later, but it needn’t be. Our photographers took a mixture of black and white and colour pictures in the early 1990s, the days when local newspapers were just beginning to introduce colour.

I hope it brings back good memories of successful seasons for the club, which was managed by Stuart Terry.