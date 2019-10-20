LOOKING BACK - October 3, 2019 edition

Long Lawford Football Club

We’re back on a sporting theme this week as I’ve delved into our ever-dwindling files of team pictures again.

Presentation night celebrations for Long Lawford Football Club in May 1993. It must have been a good season.

These two images are of Long Lawford footballers in the 1990s.

The black and white presentation picture was taken in May 1993 and I am guessing the colour team picture is slightly later, but it needn’t be. Our photographers took a mixture of black and white and colour pictures in the early 1990s, the days when local newspapers were just beginning to introduce colour.

I hope it brings back good memories of successful seasons for the club, which was managed by Stuart Terry.