LOOKING BACK - September 12, 2019 edition

Avon Valley School football team in March 1993. (Back from left) Shaun Rimmer, Ryan ONeill, Matthew Jackson, Lee Preston and Keith Burn. (Front) Taro Morris, Richard Prestidge, Philip Reed, Gary Pountney, Wayne McLaren and Ben Heffernan
School football teams in the mid 1990s

With that ‘back to school’ feeling well and truly here, I thought I’d remind some of these young footballers of their sporting school days .

St Andrews Middle School footballers, aged nine and ten, in May 1993. (Back) Aaron Clarke, Hardeep Takhar and Asad Ali. (Front) Tamika Mkandawire, Owen Hanlon, James Hibberd and Dyonn Robinson

In our top picture Avon Valley had just won their smart new kit in a Daily Mirror competition. It’s great to have all the lads named from that photo-call over 26 years ago.

The St Andrews boys were celebrating a tournament success and below, our photographer must have been invited to record a Paddox coaching session with a visiting expert

Youngsters at Paddox Middle School trying keepy uppies with coaching advice from Graham Milne in October 1992

