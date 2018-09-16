LOOKING BACK - September 13, 2018 edition

Royal Oak football team

Continuing last week’s football theme, to mark the start of Rugby’s Sunday League season, here’s a picture which might bring back memories for anyone who ever played for the Royal Oak team - or drank there! I’m guessing this picture is from 1986, although I’m afraid there’s no date on the back.

There are names for all the players though: (Back from left) B Mercer, R Sadler, M Sharp, T Squire, T Young, R Chidlow, W Carey, and P Pitam.

(Front) N Todd, G Rule, J Moran, T Rigby, J Rea and P Gunn.