LOOKING BACK - September 19, 2019 edition

Rugby shop adverts from the late 1940s

A few readers have kindly said they enjoyed being reminded of the old shops in our recent editions. So here’s just one more set of adverts, this time from the late 1940s.

You could well recognise a lot of these names, as the shops were around long after this time. Sam Robbins had other businesses as well as the garage.

Whittaker’s wines in the Little Church Street shop was where the Merchants is now and Yates was a huge shop at the top of Regent Street, which I think I remember seemed quite old fashioned to me even in the 1970s! Hope these bring back a few memories.

I think this was on the left as you go down North Street. Years later somewhere round there was a toy and stationery shop, the Odd Spot, which I loved as a child in the 1970s

