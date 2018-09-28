LOOKING BACK - September 27, 2018 edition

Were you at Le Mans in 1970?

Can Memory Lane readers help?

Above are four former members of staff at the Donald Healey Motor Co Ltd and Jaguar Design Artist. You can see the 1970 Healey-Repco XR37 in the picture on the very left of the photograph.

Memory Lane readers are generally very good at coming up with the answers when anyone sets them a challenge, so David Matthews is hoping you might be able to help him too, especially if you have ever been involved in motorsport.

David explains: “Over the recent August bank holiday, the 60th anniversary of the Austin Healey Sprite took place at Wroxall Abbey near Warwick. It was the venue for a number of ex Donald Healey Motor company personnel to meet for a photo shoot, get together and discuss the 1970 Le Mans entry of the Healey-Repco XR37 Le Mans race car.

“A book covering the three years of this company’s attempt at Le Mans (1968-70) is being put together.

“The 1970 car had support mechanics and pit staff who we are trying to trace. It is understood that there were people from both the Rugby and Warwick area in attendance for the three days at Le Mans in 1970.

Should you be one of them, or know someone who was there, please contact: info@fiestafly.org so we can include you in the book.”

And if you would like to see more pictures from the anniversary celebrations at Wroxall Abbey, this is the link to the website: www.carsceneinternational.com/masc-sprite-60th-wroxall-abbey/