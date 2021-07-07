Millions of Brits may be missing out hundreds of pounds in council tax support - here’s how to apply for council tax reduction

Millions of Brits may be missing out on over £900 in council tax support, according to new research from charity Turn2us (Photo: Shutterstock)

Millions of Brits may be missing out on over £900 in council tax support, according to new research from charity Turn2us.

Turn2us analysis shows that 2.77 million people are missing out £2.6billion in help paying their bills, which means on average, eligible Brits are missing out on £938 each.

However, as each council runs their own support scheme, you could get more or less than this.

Turn2us head of external affairs Sara Willcocks said: "The coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions of us into financially precarious positions.

"We expect to see an increasing number of people needing help with their council tax bills over the next few months.

"It is so important for people to get all the support they are entitled to."

How do I apply for council tax reduction?

You may be eligible to apply for council tax reduction if you’re on a low income or claim benefits.

Your bill could be reduced by up to 100%.

According to the Government, you can apply if you own your home, rent, are unemployed or working.

What you get depends on:

where you live - each council runs its own scheme

your circumstances (eg income, number of children, benefits, residency status)

your household income - this includes savings, pensions and your partner’s income

if your children live with you

if other adults live with you

You will need to apply to your local council for Council Tax Reduction. This is also sometimes called Council Tax Support.

You’ll get a discount on your bill if you’re eligible.

Visit the website to find out more or to apply.

This scheme is not available in Northern Ireland, as a different scheme is in place there.