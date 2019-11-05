Nando’s offering free food in November 2019: how to claim the offer

All you have to do to claim free food from the chain is prove that you’re craving a Nando’s. Here’s everything you need to know about the offer.

What’s on offer?

No matter what your favourite dish from Nando’s is, there will be something to satisfy your cravings with these weekly giveaways.

Fancy some free Nando's? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Each week, something new is on offer to claim:

- 4 to 6 November - Free side

- 11 to 13 November - Free three wings

- 18 to 20 November - Free vegetarian burger

- 25 to 27 November - Free quarter chicken

The promotion will run each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in November.

How to claim

In order to claim your Nando’s freebie, you must be able to prove that you’re really craving a Nando’s. To do that, it’s all up to the predictive text on your mobile phone.

When you type in the phrase ‘I’m craving’, your phone keyboard’s predictive text must show one of the following words or phrases:

- Nando’s

- Peri-Peri

- Chips

- Peri-salted chips

- ¼ Chicken

- Wings

- Spicy rice

- Coleslaw

- Garlic bread

- Corn on the cob (or just corn)

- Creamy mash

- Macho peas

- Saucy spinach

- Grains ‘n’ greens

- Long stem broccoli

After that, to unlock your Nando’s freebie you’ll need to make a minimum spend of £7.