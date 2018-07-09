Sneek peak pictures and video show new Treehouses at Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Pictures and video show the new Treehouses at nearby Center Parcs Woburn Forest before final preparations ahead of the arrival of the first guests.

Following the huge popularity of Treehouse accommodation at the short break provider’s other villages, Center Parcs has just completed the creation of three Treehouses at Woburn Forest, one of which is specially adapted for wheelchair access.

The new accommodation, sitting in amongst the trees can be found close to the lake, in the heart of the forest, in the perfect setting for wildlife spotting.

While the Bedfordshire-based location near Milton Keynes feels a million miles away from everyday life, it is just 50 minutes by train from London St Pancras train station, which Center Parcs feels makes it the ideal place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the capital and for those living in the Home Counties.

This luxurious accommodation includes a large living space with a fireplace, stylish kitchen, outdoor terrace with dining space, four en-suite bedrooms with private balconies, an outdoor hot tub, sauna, games den, snug area and all the latest technology throughout.

This style of accommodation even comes with its own Treehouse Host, on-call if guests need anything during their stay. With a locally sourced welcome food and drinks pack on arrival and bikes already delivered, it’s definitely the most indulgent bolt hole you can have at Center Parcs.

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs CEO said: “It’s great that our guests have loved the Treehouses at other villages and it’s absolutely fantastic that we can now offer this amazing accommodation to families coming to Woburn Forest.

“Nature and family time are important aspects of the experience we offer, so something this unique and stylish, with family time at the heart of the design, nestled in the trees, is something very special.”

Breaks in Treehouses are available at Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest and now Woburn Forest.

Prices for midweek and weekend breaks in this style of accommodation start from £3,099, prices correct at this time, please check www.centerparcs.co.uk for accurate, up-to-date pricing information.