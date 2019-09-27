These are the UK's 20 friendliest cities

We all might like to think of our home city as a welcoming place, but there are some that stand out far above the rest when it comes to making visitors feel at home.
To discover where to find the friendliest cities in the UK, Big Events Travel asked their 1.5 million strong social audience to weigh in on where you will be made to feel the most welcome. From strangers helping you find your way, to making friends with locals in a bar, these are the top 20 friendliest cities in the UK.
1. Newcastle
Taking the top spot thanks to its lively locals, engaging social scene and ease of access for first time visitors, Newcastle is considered family-friendly and safe with a great atmosphere