15-year-old boy arrested after report of someone interfering with moped in Rugby

A 15-year-old boy from Rugby has been arrested after police were called to a report of someone interfering with a moped in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to the incident at North Street Car Park, Rugby, at around 1.30am on August 24.

Officers attended and the boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

The arrest was made as part of Op Highway - an initiative to tackle vehicle crime in Warwickshire.

Inspector Paul Speddings, who is leading on Op Highway, said: "We are determined to tackling vehicle crime within the county as we know the distress and inconvenience it can have on victims, especially if they are dependent on their car or van for their work or family commitments.

"I am pleased we are achieving such tangible results with Operation Highway, and hope it sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate vehicle crime in Warwickshire, and will devote the officers and resources necessary to tackle it."