£1m scheme to help people explore Dunsmore countryside is launched

A £1 million scheme to help people to enjoy the countryside between Rugby, east Coventry and north Leamington was launched at Ryton Pools Country Park.

The scheme, managed by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, aims to restore important wildlife habitats across the area, while encouraging residents to visit them.

Chris Redstall, Dunsmore Living Landscape Scheme manager, said, “Our goal is to restore and improve the local landscape including wildlife, woods, hedgerows, grasslands and historical sites, and make the countryside around the eastern side of Coventry accessible for everybody.”

“There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, from skills training and volunteering to family events and foraging walks – the majority of which will be free of charge.”

The scheme was awarded £1 million in lottery funding in February 2017 following a successful application to the National Lottery’s Heritage Grant fund.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust celebrated the official launch of the scheme on Saturday May 12 with a Woodland Open Day at Ryton Pools Country Park.

The day ran from 11am to 3pm and attracted visitors from across the region.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust chose Leamington-based company Public to design and build a new website to help promote the scheme.

Mr Redstall said: “We wanted to create an attractive and easy-to-use website for our new scheme. Public has done that for us.

“We’re really happy with the outcome and we’re look-ing forward to using the website to tell people in Coventry and Warwickshire what we do and how they can get involved.”

To find out more about future events, ways to get involved, or the many ways you can enjoy the local countryside, visit the new website: www.exploredunsmore.org

