20-year-old stabbed and one arrested after large group with weapons fight in Brownsover

A 20-year-old man was stabbed yesterday evening as a large group with weapons fought on Hollowell Way.

At 7.13pm on Monday, May 14, police were called to the incident.

The 20-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and is in a stable condition in hospital

An 18-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The area around where the incident occurred remains cordoned off.

Inspector Michael Huntley said: "This was large scale disorder in daylight in a residential area. It will have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

"Fortunately, nobody was more seriously injured and we will be working hard over night to identify the others involved and bring them in for questioning."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 355 of 14 May 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.