500 Rugby jobs at risk as GE proposes cuts

500 jobs look set to go at GE's power business in Rugby as part of a restructuring which could see 1,100 job losses across the UK.

A spokesperson said the proposed job cuts, which are set to be subject to consultation, could see approximately 500 jobs in Rugby cut, as well as the GE Power Conversion site in Rugby closed.

The spokesperson said the potential job cuts in Rugby could impact those working in the power conversion, gas power system, steam power system, power services and digital technology divisions.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey said: "Today’s news from GE is of real concern and I would like the company’s Rugby staff, and their families, to know that I will be doing everything that I can to support them.

"In recent months I have met with representatives from both the company and the local workforce and I will continue to do so over the upcoming consultation period.

"I have also had a number of meetings with government ministers in the Business Department and the Ministry of Defence and have always impressed upon them the need to support the work that GE does within Rugby and how this work benefits many other local businesses in the supply chain.

"The GE staff here in Rugby are highly skilled and I know that there will be many other local businesses eager to benefit from their experience and expertise, and who I am sure will offer opportunities to workers potentially affected by this news.

"There will of course be a consultation period and I am confident that the workforce will make a strong and compelling case for Rugby. I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure that manufacturing jobs are retained locally.”

The move comes as GE announces plans to save one billion dollars next year and cut 18% (12,000) of its power division staff worldwide.

Mark Elborne. president and CEO GE UK and Ireland said: “Regrettably, the proposed changes would have an impact on jobs in the UK.

“These are not proposals we ever make lightly and we understand that this news will be difficult for many people. Unfortunately, we believe that these changes are necessary to ensure that we can remain competitive and secure the future of GE Power in the UK.

“We have shared our proposals with employees’ representatives today and will now begin a consultation period before any final decisions are made.”