52-year-old struck unconscious in 'sickening attack' outside Rugby pub

A 52-year-old man was struck unconscious in a 'sickening attack' outside a Rugby pub on Saturday, August 25.

The man was treated for head injuries following the assault outside The Wheeltapper pub in Railway Terrace.

At around 8.30pm the victim was struck to the head several times following an altercation with another man.

PC Danielle Bristow said: "This was a sickening attack that left the victim unconscious. There were a lot of people around at the time so we're keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the events leading up to it."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 130 of 26 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.