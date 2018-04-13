717kgs of supplies for Rugby Foodbank in first week of campaign

Kind-hearted Rugbeians donated more than 717kgs of food in the first week of our campaign to support the town’s foodbank in its battle to keep some of the town’s most vulnerable people fed.

The donations come after a plea by co-ordinators of Rugby Foodbank – who joined forces with the Heart of England Co-operative Society and the Rugby Advertiser to keep the foodbanks topped up as much as possible during the quieter Easter and summer periods.

Contrary to popular belief, the summer months are among the quietest of the year in terms of people donating to foodbanks.

With the matter more top of mind during the harsh winter months, donations start to fall away as families start to plan their Easter breaks, right through the summer months to when the holidays end in September.

Often Rugby Foodbank has to buy in items over these summer months to cover demand.

During the first week of the campaign the foodbank volunteers gave out 924.8 kg of food, compared with 653.8 kg the week before – reflecting an increase of 41 per cent over the seven days.

Corinne Mason, Director of Rugby Foodbank, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has given to our campaign so far.

“Without these donations we would really struggle to feed families whose children are normally fed at school, but who are then faced with having to provide three meals a day over the course of the two weeks.

"This week we are in urgent need of items such as tinned or instant custard, crackers and crispbreads, hot chocolate, tinned tomatoes and long-life fruit juice. Also, UHT or dried milk.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can drop their items off at the various donation points.

For further information on how to help, or for the various locations of the donation points, visit rugby.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/