£847,000 of changes for 'accident blackspot' in Rugby

A raft of alterations aimed at reducing casualties have been approved for the junction of Lawford Road and Addison Road - which has been labelled as an accident blackspot.

The site has featured consistently on Warwickshire's annual list of junctions with a poor safety record - leading the county council cabinet to approve £847,000 of casualty reduction measures.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, elected member for New Bilton and Overslade, whose delegated budget is part funding the scheme, said: “I’ve been campaigning for improvements at this junction since I was first elected over five years ago.

"I know fellow councillors are aware of the current issues with the junction of Lawford and Addison Roads which are being regularly raised by residents who I am certain will welcome the approval of this casualty reduction scheme.”

The changes will consist of a compact roundabout to replace the existing mini-roundabout at the junction of Lawford Road and Addison Road.

A realignment of Lawford Road and Addison Road carriageways into the new compact roundabout t junction, removal of the existing dedicated left turn lanes from Addison Road and Lawford Road westbound.

Provision of dedicated cycleways to remove some cyclists from the carriageway prior to the new junction and new puffin crossing on Lawford Road.

Cllr Peter Butlin, deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council and Cllr for Admirals and Cawston, said:“Casualty reduction schemes such as that planned for the junction of Lawford and Addison Roads in Rugby are a key element of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to keep all our residents safe from harm whilst ensuring all of our communities are supported by excellent transport infrastructure.

"I have welcomed the opportunity to pool my delegated councillor budget with Cllr O’Rouke in order to fund this necessary scheme.”

The scheme will cost £678, 000 in 2018/19 and £169, 000 in 2019/20.

Cabinet approved that the scheme will be funded by £64, 000 from the Members’ delegated budgets of local members’ Cllrs Butlin and O’Rourke, which will be used in 2018/19, and the remainder of £783, 000 is to come from the Capital Improvement Fund (CIF).

Following cabinet approval of the scheme, there will be a period of formal public consultation with residents that will take place late summer this year.