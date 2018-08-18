90-year-old Rugby care home resident meets an elephant for the first time

A Rugby care home resident and elephant-lover is delighted after meeting an elephant for the first time at a safari park.

90-year-old Penney Dinmore has a collection of over 200 glass elephants, and had seen some elephants from a distance in a trip to Thailand some years.

But a competition at Anya Court Care Home, where she lives, saw her taken on a trip to Woburn Safari Park with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren – where she had the chance to experience a close-up encounter with an elephant.

Penney’s daughter, Jane Weston said: “I would like to thank Anya Court for organising my mother’s trip to Woburn to see the elephants.

She was so excited and smiled throughout the day. The weather was excellent.”