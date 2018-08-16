A-level results: Ashlawn School student gets one of the best sets of grades in country

Students from Ashlawn School were celebrating fantastic results this morning following months of hard work and dedication to prepare for their A-Level and BTEC exams.

It is expected that one student, Dan Hobson, will have one of the strongest sets of results in the country after securing 5A*s and a Distinction*. Dan will be heading off to study Electronic Engineering at the University of Southampton.

Jack Spears, Lauren Diesch, Isabelle Charnley and Lois Cumbers.

Dan said: “I am absolutely over the moon. The school has just been fantastic since I started in Year 7. They allowed me to sit my GCSE maths two years early, so I could do more A-Levels and focus on more complex maths subjects.”

Liz Cheney, acting Headteacher, said that: “Across almost every measure our students have raised the bar on the results from last year. Given that there have been some new, more challenging, specifications our staff and students should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”

Dan wasn’t the only student celebrating a string of A*s and As. Lois Cumbers, Isabelle Charnley, Jack Spears, Joesph Morrall, Pranav Kumar, Marissa Patel and Lauren Diesch all had a clean sweep of the top grades too.

Nicki Diesch, Lauren’s mum, said: “I am just so proud of Lauren and all of her friends. In fact, I couldn’t be any prouder. The school has just been amazing. The staff are incredible and the students support each other all of the way.”

Sundip and Shanil Patel.

Twins Sundip and Shanil Patel, who studied the same GCSEs and A-Levels at Ashlawn, are now going to the same university to study the same course.

The pair are heading to the University of Nottingham to study Medical Physics after securing almost exactly the same results.

Sundip said: “We do a lot of things together. We even have managed to obtain rooms next to each other in the student accommodation at university.”

A number of other students will also be heading off to leading universities to study dentistry and medicine. Students have also secured places on prestigious Apprenticeship programmes, such as those run by JLR and Mercedes.

Miss Delves, Director of Sixth Form, said: “When I looked down the list of results, it was so pleasing to see so many students have met and exceeded their target grades.

"Whether that be straight As or securing the grades for their first-choice university, apprenticeship or employment opportunity, so many of them are going on to some prestigious destinations.

Liz Cheney added: “That is what makes Ashlawn School so special. We are an inclusive school who support all of our students to achieve their individual potential.”