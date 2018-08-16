A-level results: Bilton School celebrates 'excellent' results

Bilton School celebrated another set of excellent A-levels with 74 per cent of students gaining A*-C grades, and an overall 98 per cent pass rate.

Particularly pleasing results were achieved by the following students:

Latest news.

Zara Taylor A*A B, Elizabeth Massie A A A, Joe Gorsuch A B B, Allanah Quinney A B B, Ellen Oram Dist* B B, Joe Batty B B C.

Headteacher Tim Chambers said: "Our Year 13s produced a fantastic set of results which show excellent progress from a larger cohort than last year.

"Bilton School is well and truly on the up and looking forward to a bright future. Well done to everyone involved."