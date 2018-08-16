A Level results: Lawrence Sheriff celebrates 99 per cent pass rate

Lawrence Sheriff School boosted its A-level grades despite national concerns that the exams are becoming more difficult.

New A-level qualifications have no coursework and have been designed to be tougher to pass.

But students at LSS still improved on the high grades of previous years, with 71 per cent of entries gaining A*-B grades and an overall pass rate of 9 per cent.

Pupils who took the new and very rigorous vocational qualification in engineering excelled, with two thirds of students taking the course gaining a distinction or above and all passing.

Five students gained places at Oxford or Cambridge and five pupils are progressing on to medical or veterinary courses.

As in previous years, around 98 per cent of students are expected to move on to higher education - with the remainder proceeding to some form of apprenticeship.

Headteacher Peter Kent said: "Despite national concerns about the new and tougher examinations, it is tremendous to see that our results both for A-levels and vocational courses have actually increased this year.

"We are looking forward to welcoming girls to the school from September and these excellent results provide a great launch-pad for our newly co-educational sixth form. I would like to congratulate students and staff on working so hard to make these excellent results possible."