A-level results: Princethorpe College celebrates 'best ever' results

Princethorpe College is celebrating its best ever set of A-level results.

107 students sat A-level exams this summer, over a third (34 per cent) have been awarded A* or A grades, more than 80 per cent have achieved A* to C grades and the College has again had a 100 per cent pass rate.

Photos L-R: Eve Tolley, Tim Duffy, Ed Williamson, James Fletcher, Ed Hester Headmaster, Will Dunderdale, Luke Baldock, Sol Elliott.

Headmaster Ed Hester said: “These students have worked so hard and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

“Amongst the 17 high fliers who achieved three of more A* or A grades were Head Girl, Miriam Isaacs, Head Boy, Tim Duffy, Ed Williamson who received his results on his 18th birthday and the College’s highest achieving student James Fletcher who will now go on to read Law at Trinity College, Oxford.

“We are thrilled that we have achieved our best ever haul of A*/A grades but also, more importantly, that the overwhelming majority of our students have been accepted to study at their first choice university or on their chosen apprenticeship scheme.

"We have had another great year and today’s results show that the hard work of both students and staff has been richly rewarded.

"We are proud of their academic achievements, but these students have many other fine qualities: kindness, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

"We congratulate them all on their success and wish them the very best for the future”.