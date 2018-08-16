A-level results: Rugby School celebrates best results in a decade

Rugby School students are celebrating record-breaking A level and Pre-U results.

The results at both A*-B and A*-C are the best pre-remark grades the School has achieved in a decade.

Rugby School.

A spokesperson for the school said: "This is particularly impressive in light of reformed A levels, which have seen the introduction of more substantial and more challenging syllabuses, together with the end of modular exams with the opportunity for re-takes.

"The strength of results across all faculties is a strong illustration of Rugby’s ethos that the whole person is the whole point.

"Students are encouraged to discover new interests and to nurture existing enthusiasms. Whatever subject disciplines they choose to follow they are supported and encouraged in the pursuit of excellence."

Pre-U highlights included Art and Design where 38 per cent of a cohort of 47 achieved a D1 or D2 (D2 is equivalent to an A* while a D1 is above an A*), and Mathematics and Physics where once again more than 30 per cent of students achieved a D1 or D2.

A-level highlights included History and English Literature with more than a third of students achieving A*s and more than 80 per cent A*- A.

An unprecedented three students achieved four D1s, and another student four A*s. They will all be taking up places at Oxford or Cambridge alongside a number of their peers.

Almost half of the cohort (48 per cent) achieved more than 144 UCAS points, the equivalent of three As. Consequently, the vast majority of leavers will join the world’s leading universities.

Head Master, Peter Green, said: “These are exceptional results from an outstanding year group. They have been hugely committed and successful achieving much in the fields of Community Action, sport, music and drama.

“They have concluded their time at Rugby with results of which they can be very proud. Their achievements show that active involvement in all aspects of school life supports, and indeed enhances, academic results.

"The skills and traits of character they have developed at Rugby will serve them well as they progress to the next stage of their lives.”