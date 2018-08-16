A-level results: Seven Rugby High School pupils bound for Oxbridge

Pupils at Rugby High School are celebrating an 89.4 per cent A level pass rate, with seven pupils bound for Oxbridge.

13.7 per cent of A level entries were awarded an A*, while the A*- A pass rate was 44 per cent and the A*-C pass rate was 89.4 per cent. 22 per cent of students gained at least three grade As or more.

Four pupils will be taking up places at Cambridge University, two to read modern foreign languages, one to read medicine and one to read human, social and political science.

Three students will be taking up places at Oxford - one to read law, one to read English literature and one to read Physics.

Headteacher Charlotte Marten said: "I’m absolutely delighted with these results. They are the fruit of a lot of hard work over the course of the last two years.

"What’s really wonderful is that students have done well across the board: their success is not confined to one or two subjects.

"Our students’ success is a testimony to their commitment to learning and to the skill of our experienced staff who have successfully guided them through the new specifications."