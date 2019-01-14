A teen has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a teenage boy collapsed in Rugby on New Year's Eve

Officers investigating the circumstances leading up to a boy collapsing in Bilton Road on News Year's Eve, have made an arrest.

The 16-year-old boy fell critically ill after police believe he consumed high-purity MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

Warwickshire Police said that the injured boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A different 16-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on Sunday, January 13, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can call 101 quoting incident 327 of 31 December 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

At the time of the incident, police said the boy who collapsed was discovered by a member of the public in Bilton Road at around 9.40pm on New Year's Eve. The member of the public flagged down a passing police car and officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.