A woman has died on the M1 this morning

A woman has died on the M1 after being struck by a vehicle this morning

Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M1 motorway just after junction 20 (at Lutterworth).

Police were called at around 3am this morning (October 4) to a report of a woman in the carriageway of the M1 northbound.

Officers attended the scene to find that the woman had been struck by a white Peugeot van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound side of the motorway was closed between junction 20 and junction 21 (for the M69, Leicester south and Fosse Park).

The stretch reopened shortly after 11am

Due to recent police contact with the woman, the force said it has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for their consideration.

DC 1395 Michael Woods from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the motorway in the early hours of this morning.

“I appreciate it was very dark and you may have been travelling at speed, but we are working to establish the exact movements of the woman before the collision occurred.

“Did you see a pedestrian on the side of the northbound carriageway? Did you see anything that you thought was odd as you travelled between junction 20 and 21? If so we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 44 of 04 October.

If you have information in response to this appeal please contact us on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won't be taken, information isn't traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court.