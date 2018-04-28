Abbots Farm pupils tackle mud run for charity

Pupils at Abbots Farm Junior School braved mud, obstacles, water guns and hose pipes to complete a mud run to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The mud run, held on April 20, was organised by the school as part of year three teacher Joanna Marshall’s goal to raise thousands for charity after her younger brother was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

Miss Marshall said: “In June 2017, my family and I received the heartbreaking news that my younger brother had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

“Nothing can prepare you for that kind of news, but the support he has received and is continuing to receive from the Teenage Cancer Trust and those who work in the YPU at Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been absolutely amazing.”

Miss Marshall has already raised £2,366 for the charity after running the London Marathon on Sunday.

At the end of the week the school is expected to learn of the total amount raised from the mud run.

Miss Marshall said she would like to thanks everyone for their support. To donate, visit goo.gl/SjqkiS.

