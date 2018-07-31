Acts wow at judges at Rugby’s Got Talent

A ventriloquist, guitar orchestra and fantastic range of singers, Rugby’s Got Talent was a mixed bunch.

The winner was singer-songwriter Kieran Taylour, who wowed the judges at the competition’s final at Rugby’s St Andrew’s Church.

He walked away with £500 and a support slot at this year’s Rugby Christmas Lights switch-on.

Emily Goodwin, 16, and Sasha Roberts, 13, both won second in the competition and third place went to ventriloquist Emma Greer, ten, and singer-songwriter Abz Winter.

Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club, Rugby FM and Rugby Area Talent Trust banded together with the support of local sponsors to relaunch the competition after five years.

Organisers David Head, of the Rugby Area Talent Trust, and Mike Folly, of the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore, together with their respective teams of volunteers, created a showbiz environment worthy of the prodigious talent on display.

David said it was a great success.

He added: “We were delighted with the diversity of acts that made their way to the finals.”

Rugby Mayor Tom Mahoney said he was impressed by the quality of the acts. Addressing the audience at the finals, he added: “The results were incredibly close and every single entrant displayed an awesome level of talent.”