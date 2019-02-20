All revved up and some place to go: Rugby Bikefest will return for 2019

Legions of bikers will once again get their motors running and head out on the highway (Evereux Way) when Rugby Bikefest returns to the town in May.

Hundreds of motorbikes will roar into the town centre on Sunday May 19 as part of the free family festival, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

The event includes a ‘ride-in’, stalls, live music,children’s activities, funfair, food, bike displays and – for those who prefer four wheels – a display of modified and classic cars.

One of the highlights of the day for both visitors and riders is the ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikes rumble into the town centre creating a fantastic spectacle and thunderous noise.

Cllr Sebastian Lowe, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “The Bikefest is one of the most popular events held in Rugby and attracts significant visitor numbers into the town centre, as well as providing an enjoyable day out for Rugby residents.”

The festival is organised by Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council, in conjunction with motorcycling groups.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First managing director said: “The Bikefest attracts both local people and those from further afield and provides a great shop window for the town centre. Businesses also benefit from the increased footfall and see a significant uplift in takings providing a great boost for the local economy.”

“A big thank you to the local biking groups that support this event and I would encourage anyone – bike enthusiast or not to put the date in their diary and come into the town centre on the 19th May and enjoy a great day out.”

To get involved with the ride-in, or have a stall, visit www.rugbytowncentre.co.uk/bikefest or call 01788 890789.