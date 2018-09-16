All smiles for Wasps visit by Rugby borough woman

A woman from near Rugby has spoken of her joy at appearing in Wasps RFC’s official team photo.

Janice Mills, from Long Lawford, was chosen to appear on the front row in between Wasps and England player Joe Launchbury and fans’ favourite Christian Wade.

The 71 year old has been a Wasps season ticket holder since 2003 and regularly attends with her husband, Ian, and Janice celebrated her 16th season membership for the 2018/19 season with a moment alongside the men in black and gold.

“Wasps have been a big part of my life for the past 15 years, so appearing in the team photo was a lovely surprise,” said Janice, who alongside watching Wasps in her spare time, also volunteers for the Rugby Rokeby Lions Club.

“It was great to get a glimpse into the team camaraderie – Christian was great fun and strikes me as a joker which I think every team needs.

“Both myself and my husband fell in love with the club when we moved back to England from Australia at the turn of the century.

“We lived in Wokingham at the time and didn’t know anybody, and through our interest in rugby we decided to find a rugby club to follow.

“After visiting a few other professional clubs, we soon found that Wasps was the club for us – it just felt like a proper community club where people recognised you were new and stopped to speak to you.

“Ironically, the club moved to Coventry around about the time we were already looking to relocate to the Midlands as that is where I am originally from and where myself and my husband first met, so you could say that Wasps’ move sped up our own relocation.”

Janice appeared in the team photo as part of the club’s ‘Key to the Cabinet’ programme, which enters season membership purchasers into a prize draw for a series of behind-the-scenes experiences.

Verity Brown, events and match day marketing manager at Wasps, said: “Following both Wasps’ and Janice’s relocations, it appears the relationship between the two was just meant to be.

“It was a great opportunity for some of the players to thank Janice for her devotion to the team, and we hope the day will live long in her memory.”

For more information about Wasps season memberships visit www.wasps.co.uk/season-membership