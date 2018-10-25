'Allow extra time' say rail firms after disruption to services through Rugby

Travellers are being warned to take extra time after trains were stopped for several hours due to someone being struck by a train.

Rail users on the line between London Euston and Birmingham New Street, which passes through Rugby, are being advised to allow extra time for this evening’s commute.

All lines were blocked for over three hours between Coventry and Rugby earlier today while emergency services dealt with reports of a person being struck by a train in the area of Brandon Woods Golf Course.

The line has now re-opened but trains and traincrews are out of position. West Midlands Trains, which runs West Midlands Rail and London Northwestern Rail services, said the incident will affect the evening peak services out of the capital and the second-city.

For the latest rail travel information passengers can check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk