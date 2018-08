Virgin Trains is warning of potential alterations and delays to its services between Rugby and London Euston.

The company has said that a person was hit by a train between Rugby and Milton Keynes Central stations, leading to trains being unable to run on some lines.

Virgin Trains is still running services, but is warning these may be diverted via Northampton on the slower line before rejoining the main line to get to Milton Keynes. Disruption is expected until 5pm.