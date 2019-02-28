An extra fire station for Rugby has been proposed

A new fire station south of Rugby could be built to deal with the growing number of new homes and businesses in the area.

The matter was raised by a group set up by the county council to look at issues relating to how Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service deals with potential risks and problems facing the community they serve.

A report from the integrated risk management plan (IRMP) task and finish group said members were in favour of the move with the station likely to be sited near the A45/M45 roundabout close to Dunchurch.

The report said: “The proposal has been developed to meet a significant future increase in the number of homes and businesses, which will increase risk in an area to which crews from the existing fire station location in central Rugby cannot respond within the current response standard.”

It added that a successful section 106 funding application had been submitted for the provision of land and notional building costs and that the provision of a new fire station had been included in Rugby Borough Council’s local plan. A period of public consultation is expected in the spring.

Elsewhere in the report, which was considered by councillors when they met at Warwickshire County Council’s fire and rescue overview and scrutiny meeting this week, it was explained that there was a plan for fire crews to use three new training centres - at Kingsbury, Stratford and in Radford Road in Coventry which would be shared with West Midlands Fire Service. The sites are expected to go live early next year.

That will mean that a plan to create a new training centre at Southam will be abandoned.