Animal-free food and fun at Rugby Vegan Fest

A fun day of animal free food and clothing is being held in Rugby on April 28.

The Courthouse and the Dee will also be making an appearance at Rugby Vegan Fest.

Glitz Glam and Indulgence founders Nancy Mobhe and Sonia Bourne felt that it was time a vegan event was held in the town.

They have had an overwhelming response to the festival so far.

There will be stalls, vegan street food, cakes, sweet treats, savouries and other vegan culinary delights. Ethical clothing and cruelty free cosmetics will also be on offer.

It takes place at the Benn Hall from noon-4pm, tickets are £3 and children under 12 get in free.