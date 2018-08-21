Appeal after Rugby warden finds stray puppy that was close to death

A Rugby dog charity is appealing for information after a council warden found a stray six-week-old puppy in New Bilton that vets feared was close to death.

The puppy was discovered in an alley behind Pinfold Street by a Rugby Borough Council community warden on the afternoon of Monday, August 20.

Penfold needed emergency treatment to save his life.

Christened Penfold by vets, the puppy was rushed to the town's Animal House Veterinary Surgery and was immediately placed in critical care.

Severely dehydrated, underweight, and fighting an infection caused by bites to his ear and face, vets feared Penfold was close to death.

But he responded well to treatment and now looks set to make a recovery.

Pawprints Dog Rescue, which finds new homes for stray dogs found in Rugby, has found a foster home to take care of Penfold until he becomes well enough to the join the dogs and cats at Dunsmore Boarding Kennels and Cattery.

But Anita Twigger, of Pawprints Dog Rescue, has appealed for the public's help to trace Penfold's owner and track down other potential puppies born in the litter.

"If you're the owner or breeder of a pup like Penfold, please make contact," Anita said.

"We're extremely concerned for the welfare of other potential puppies in the litter and need the public to come forward with information."

Cllr Lisa Parker, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and public realm, echoed Anita's calls to find Penfold's owner.

"Pawprints does an amazing job finding new homes for stray dogs picked up by the council," Cllr Parker said.

"All dog owners have a duty of care for the animal and there's simply no excuse for standing by and watching a puppy become so dreadfully ill.

"Hopefully Penfold's story can have a happy ending, but I'd urge anyone with information about the owner to contact the council."

Anyone interested in adopting a dog from Pawprints Dog Rescue can contact the charity via its website: www.pawprintsdogrescue.org

Anyone with information about his owner can contact the council on (01788) 533533 or email ept@rugby.gov.uk