Appeal after woman threatened with weapon in Rugby robbery

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery at a Rugby news agents which saw a member of staff threatened with what is believed to be a bladed weapon.

At around 5pm on Monday, November 27, an unknown man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to be a bladed weapon, before demanding money from the till.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, handed over a large amount of money.

The offender then fled the shop in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as white man and was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket, a black hat and dark coloured scarf covering the bottom half of his face.

Detective constable Alex Horwood of Warwickshire Police said: "This was an understandably traumatic experience for the member of staff, who thankfully was not injured during the incident.

"If you saw anyone matching the descriptions in the area or have any information about the incident, please call us on 101 and quote 23/8757/17."

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking directly to the police then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.