Appeal following fatal road collision near Rugby

Warwickshire Police are appealing for any information regarding the fatal road collision which took place in Ryton-on-Dunsmore near Rugby Last week.

A grey Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was in collision with a tree on the A423, between the junctions of Hillman Way and Glenfern Gardens on Thursday July 4 at about 5.50am .

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Coventry, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw any other cars in the area at the time and the manner in which they were being driven.

Anybody has any information, or any HGV drivers whohave dashcam footage by the A45 Finham towards Coventry Tollbar Island between 5.45am and 6am on Juky 4, can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of July 4 2019.