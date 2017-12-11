Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery took place at a store in Rugby.

It is reported that the incident happened at around 12.20pm on Saturday (December 9), when an unknown man entered the Co-op store in Overslade Lane and threatened the staff with what is believed to be a handgun.

He then demanded money from the till and fled the scene with money, along with postage stamps and coupons.

He made off on foot down an alley way leading to Marlborough Road.

The suspect is described as wearing a camouflage jacket and trousers.

Detective Constable Mark Calvert of Rugby CID said: “Nobody was injured in the robbery but this will have been understandably very upsetting for the staff and customers that were present and we will be offering them support.

“They did exactly the right thing in doing what they were instructed by the offender and then immediately calling us when they felt safe to do so.

“We are following up on a number of enquiries as part of the investigation and, as with many investigations, information from the public can be key.

“Therefore we would ask anyone who was in the area that saw the incident and has yet to come forward, to get in touch by calling us on 101.”

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 178 of 9 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org