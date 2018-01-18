Appeal for witnesses after break-in in Cawston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into in Cawston.

The incident is reported to have happened sometime between 11.35am and 12.50pm, when unknown offenders forced entry to the rear of the property in Field View on Tuesday (January 16).

An alarm was activated in the process and it is not believed that any items were taken.

Anybody who witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 147 of 16 January.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org