Appeal for witnesses after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision near Rugby.

It happened on the Lower Hillmorton Road close to the Jolly Abbot public house at around 11.50am on Sunday, December 24.

A white Ford Transit flatbed is understood to have left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was cut free from the vehicle but pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

His next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the family.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 162 of 24 December.