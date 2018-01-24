Appeal for witnesses after jewellery is stolen in burglary near Rugby

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Broadwell near Rugby.

The incident took place at an address on Main Street on Thursday January 18 between 11am and noon.

The offender or offenders forced entry to the home by forcing a rear window.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen from the property - some of which were of sentimental value.

In Napton on the same day at about 10.40am two males were seen in suspicious circumstances driving a Silver Volkswagen Golf.

The part registration number of B53 was obtained at the time by a witness.

The two men were seen in Broadwell about 15 minutes later and shortly before the burglary is thought to have taken place.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 331 of 18/01/2018.