Appeal for witnesses following report of an assault in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Rugby.

The incident happened between midnight and 1.05am this morning (Saturday April 14) after the victim, a man in his 20s, was struck on the head after stepping outside the Stag and Pheasant Pub on School Street for a cigarette.

He suffered a cut to his head and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 25 of April 14.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org