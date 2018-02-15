Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Rugby.

A woman in her late teens was by St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, at around 2.10am on Sunday (11 February).

She was approached by a man who attempted to make conversation with her, he then led her down an alley by the church where he sexually assaulted her.

He then tried to pull the victim into a taxi with him by the clock tower.

Detective Constable Caroline Kelf said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of our enquiries and the victim is being fully supported by trained officers.

“This area would have been fairly busy with people going home from clubs and pubs and queuing at the taxi rank by the clock tower, so we’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

“I’m particularly interested in speaking with a group of people who may have walked past the suspect and victim, from the direction of La Casa Loco Mexican restaurant.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 226 of 12 February.”

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org