Appeal to find missing Rugby teenager

An appeal to find a Rugby teenager missing since last week has been issued by Warwickshire Police.

Iyesha Lynch, 17, has been missing from her Rugby home since Wednesday March 21.

She is described as 5ft 11inches tall (1m 80cm), slim, of mixed race, and with shoulder-length, dark brown, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a short, cream-coloured jacket, black trainers with pink laces, and ripped blue jeans.

Constable Ruth Ramsay said: "Iyesha hasn't been seen or heard from for days and her family are extremely worried. They just want to know she's safe and well.

"It's possible she may now have left Warwickshire and be in a town or city in the wider West Midlands area, so I would urge people to please share this appeal as widely as possible and get in touch if they can help us find her."

Anyone who has seen Iyesha or has any information about her should phone the police on 101. You can also call or text the charity Missing People (www.missingpeople.org.uk) on 116 000.