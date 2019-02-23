Application submitted to convert Rugby's Alma Lodge Hotel into flats

An application has gone in to convert the Alma Lodge Hotel in Rugby into flats.

The proposal is to turn the building, on the corner of James Street and Albert Street, into eight flats – five one-bed units, two two-bed units and a studio flat.

Externally little will change, with the boundary wall being replaced and a light-well window being reinstated.

To the rear one of the extensions will be removed.

The application’s design and access statement says: “It is fair to say that the Alma Lodge has not been a significant player in the provision of hotel accommodation in this borough for a number of years.

"The proposal does not include any on-site parking provision but there are nearby on-street and public car parks."