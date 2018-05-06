Are you ready for Spring Fair?

It’s not long now until Rugby’s ever-popular Rotary Spring Fair explodes into life.

The fair takes place on the Whitehall Rec from 11am to 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Lots of local talent will be performing in the main arena and in the RATT (Rugby Area Talent Trust) Space throughout the day.

The line-up includes 18 young rising stars supported by the Rugby Area Talent Trust, Trafficker, who Blues in Britain Magazine hails as ‘one of the finest blues bands in the country’, and the fair will close with the Last Lesson.

RATT performances will include Oliwia Dragon, who has recently progressed to the area finals of Teenstar, the Millenniums (pictured) and a mini performance of songs from Les Miserables.

David Head, a trustee at RATT and one of the RATT Space organisers, said: “This will be the third year running that Rugby Area Talent Trust has worked with the Rotary clubs to make sure that local up and coming musicians get a chance to perform and entertain at a key community event.”

As well as the live music, there will be a whole range of different activities and entertainments taking place, with stalls, food, charities, a Kidz Zone, petting farm, and much more.

Willy Goldschmidt, marketing lead for the Rotary Spring Fair, said: “the range of talent we have on show at the Fair will make this a really hot ticket and we are looking forward to greeting a great crowd on this terrific community event.

“We are grateful to Houlton and our other sponsors – the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society and Vision Express – as well as all the other companies supporting the Spring Fair who together have enabled us to provide so much entertainment whilst reducing the ticket prices from last year’s charges.

“Grab a bargain buy your tickets in advance, on-line or at Vision Express in Rugby Central and save up to 40 per cent!”

For more information on the event head to www.rotaryspringfair.co.uk